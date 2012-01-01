You define the interface for your content
With Kirby, you build your own ideal interface. Combine forms, galleries, articles, spreadsheets and more into an amazing editing experience.
Kirby’s control panel
Plugins
And if you ever run out of ideas or possibilities? Get a plugin or build your own interface elements.
…like this fantastic Matomo plugin
by Sylvain Julé ›
Highlights
Just files and folders
- Drag & Drop installation via FTP
- Very robust and easy to back up
- Simple version control via Git
- Incredible performance
- Super fast development process
Your markup on fire
<article class="album">
<h1><?= $page->title() ?></h1>
<figure class="cover">
<?= $cover->resize(800, 600) ?>
</figure>
<div class="text">
<?= $page->text()->kirbytext() ?>
</div>
<ul class="gallery">
<?php foreach ($gallery as $image): ?>
<li><?= $image->crop(300) ?></li>
<?php endforeach ?>
</ul>
</article>
- High-performance PHP template engine
- Powerful chainable PHP API
- Combine data from everywhere on your site
- Built-in image manipulation
- Replaceable template engine (bring your own engine)
Features
-
Any content you like
Organize content your way. Every page type or data entry can have the completely unique data structure that your project demands.
-
Internationalization
Multi-language support is baked right into the core, so you don’t depend on plugins or frameworks to translate your site.
-
Asset management
Kirby stores media files in the same folder as the page content, not in a giant media library. Never lose track of pictures or other items again.
-
Markdown & KirbyText
Enjoy a fast and effective editing experience with Markdown. KirbyText extends Markdown and makes it even easier to add links, images, videos and more to your text.
-
Built-in REST API
Use Kirby as a headless CMS with the full power of the Panel in the background. This makes Kirby the perfect companion for your SPAs or mobile applications.
-
Version control
As Kirby is a file-based CMS, you can version control all content with Git or any other VCS. Deployments, backups and synchronization of multiple stages are a breeze.
-
Bring your own data sources
While files and folders are Kirby’s primary data source, you can generate pages from databases, REST APIs or even Excel sheets if that’s your thing.
-
Custom publishing workflows
Customizable page states give you maximum control over your workflow, from drafts over unreviewed to published pages. Choose what you need and start creating.
-
Vue UI Kit
Kirby’s Panel is powered by Vue. Use the full power of Vue or our Vue UI component kit to make the admin interface truly yours.
Don't take our word for it:
-
I was looking for a CMS easy to deploy and back up, simple, flexible, which allow me to build my own custom panel. I've found it and its name is Kirby.
-
easy to setup, easy to use and flexible as hell – that's what @getkirby says about establishing a wiki and we approve
-
@getkirby This is awesome! I'm finding it painful to build sites *without* using Kirby. Outstanding.
-
After so many big web applications and sites we really love the downright simplicity of @getkirby.
-
After 2 client projects I'm convinced – @getkirby is the most awesome CMS ever.
-
Quick. Well documented. Best support. With Kirby a basic site setup is done within 5 minutes. Brilliant.
-
I *LOVED* how easy it was to move my @getkirby sites from one server (@zerigo) to another (@macminicolo). The future is DB-less. Trust me.
-
More and more a CMS needs to be headless and flexible to configure. I just <3 @getkirby’s clean & simple panel UI and native JSON support!
-
So far really enjoying @getkirby. It's like the simple CMS I've dreamed about for years.